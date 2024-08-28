Hour of the wolf? UP villagers on alert, but two deaths cast a shadow of doubt: Report

A new spectre is looming large over residents of two dozen villages in the Mahsi Tehsil area of Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh—wolves—or so it seems.

Men in these villages are staying up through the night, with iron rods, sticks, and torches in their hands, as per a report by Hindustan Times. They scream 'Jagte Raho', which translates to 'stay awake'.

Women in these villages tie their children to their sarees while sleeping at night.

These fears have an alarming reason behind them—the publication reports that wolves have been killing children in these villages. Around nine children have lost their lives to the canine attacks so far since March.

The terror of wolves has escalated to such an extent that children are now being held back from going out of the house even during daytime. Even sending them to school now seems a scary thought.