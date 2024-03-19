House set ablaze as in-laws fight after woman hangs self in Uttar Pradesh; 2 dead 3 injured

Prayagraj (UP): An elderly couple died after their house was set on fire during a fight with the parents of their daughter-in-law who had allegedly hanged herself, police said here on Tuesday.

Three more people, including the woman's husband, were injured in the fire, they said.

According to the police, the 27-year-old woman allegedly ended her life late on Monday night at her in-laws' house in the Muthiganj police station area.