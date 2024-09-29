Human skeleton at Hathras house: UP cops register FIR

Agra: Two days after a skeleton, aged around 30-year-old, was dug up from the courtyard of a house in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, the police have lodged an FIR in the case, an official said on Sunday.

The deceased Budhh Singh went missing in 1994 and was never found, according to his son Punjabi Singh who lodged the complaint.

The skeleton was recovered in Gilondpur village under the limits of the Mursaan police station limits in Hathras on Thursday.