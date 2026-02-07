<p>Prayagraj: A division bench of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/allahabad-high-court">Allahabad High Court</a> has set aside a controversial direction issued by a single-judge bench mandating a Noida university student to stand on the campus gate for 30 days carrying a placard declaring, “I will never misbehave with any girl”.</p>.<p>The division bench of Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra set aside the direction while disposing of a petition filed by the student, calling it “unjustified” and “humiliating” that could cast a “permanent scar” on his character.</p>.<p>The student was rusticated by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/noida">Noida</a> International University in March 2023, following allegations that he misbehaved with women students from another institution.</p>.<p>The student challenged the rustication in the high court, and on October 29, 2025, a single-judge bench of Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery set aside the rustication order but imposed a series of conditions for his reinstatement.</p>.Laws, rules should not create discord between religions, should unify them: Kerala High Court.<p>Among them was a direction which required the student to stand on the university gate from 8:45 am to 9:15 am for 30 consecutive days, starting November 3, 2025, holding a placard reading, “I will never misbehave with any girl”.</p>.<p>The university was directed to rusticate the student again in case of non-compliance.</p>.<p>The student's counsel argued before the division bench that the punishment was “excessively humiliating” and would leave a “perpetual, damaging impact” on his future.</p>.<p>In its order dated February 4, the division bench said, “We are firmly of the opinion that the nature of the direction is not justified under any circumstances. A direction of such nature is not only humiliating but would also cast a permanent scar on the character of the appellant, which, in the circumstances of the case, is not called for." </p>