'Hundreds of salutes': Adityanath, Akhilesh, Mayawati pay tribute to Kanshi Ram on birth anniversary

Paying tributes to her mentor, BSP supremo Mayawati said in a post in Hindi on X, "Immense reverence and respect to honourable Kanshi Ram, who gave strength to the caravan of self-respect that was scattered after the demise of B R Ambedkar, on his 90th birthday. The missionary goal of social transformation and economic progress he achieved for the 'Bahujan samaj' by establishing the Bahujan Samaj Party and obtaining the master key of power in Uttar Pradesh through his continuous struggle is historic and incomparable."

She added that it will be a true tribute to Kanshi Ram if the outcome of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls is satisfying for the BSP.