Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Husband, seven others booked for triple talaq, dowry harassment in Uttar Pradesh

The case was filed on a complaint by 21-year-old Jannat Bano against her husband Dr Zainul Abedin and his family members at the city police station on Saturday evening.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 08:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 March 2026, 08:42 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshTriple Talaq

Follow us on :

Follow Us