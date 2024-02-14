Husband's pill-fuelled sex on wedding night leads to wife's death a week later in UP's Hamirpur

A newly-married woman's wedding night turned into a nightmare after she sustained grievous injuries during intercourse with her husband, who reportedly took sex enhancement pills during their first night together. She died a week later.
According to a report by TOI, the incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur: the husband, after taking the pills, reportedly inflicted such harm on the bride on their wedding night that she sustained severe injuries, akin to those sustained during gang-rape.
As the woman's health continued to deteriorate in the days after her wedding, she was rushed to a private hospital in the Kanpur district on February 7, but succumbed to her injuries.
She was pronounced dead on February 10.
Local media outlets reported that a complaint had been filed with the Superintendent of Police (SP) by the bride's relatives, urging for strong action against the husband and his family.
TOI, however, reported that the Hamirpur police station denied receiving such a plaint: "No information/ complaint has been received in this regard in Kotwali Nagar police station. On receipt of the complaint, investigation will be done, and necessary legal action will be taken," the cops were quoted as saying.
The publication further reported that there are allegations that the husband has locked his house and fled the village with his family.
The bride's parents had already passed away when the couple tied the knot on February 3. It was her brother, a government employee, who made the arrangements for her wedding.