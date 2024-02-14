Husband's pill-fuelled sex on wedding night leads to wife's death a week later in UP's Hamirpur

A newly-married woman's wedding night turned into a nightmare after she sustained grievous injuries during intercourse with her husband, who reportedly took sex enhancement pills during their first night together. She died a week later.

According to a report by TOI, the incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur: the husband, after taking the pills, reportedly inflicted such harm on the bride on their wedding night that she sustained severe injuries, akin to those sustained during gang-rape.

As the woman's health continued to deteriorate in the days after her wedding, she was rushed to a private hospital in the Kanpur district on February 7, but succumbed to her injuries.

She was pronounced dead on February 10.