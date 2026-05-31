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'I realised power of cockroach after I dressed up as one': UP man floats CJP spin-off after drawing attention to Yamuna's plight

"I realised the power of the cockroach after I dressed up as one," Deepak Sharma, 30, says, noting that he got a call from the Mathura municipal commissioner's office to meet officials on the issue.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 15:58 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 15:58 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshYamunaTrendingCockroach

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