'I will be in trouble if I speak the truth': Brij Bhushan Singh on Ram temple fund row

<p>Amid the ongoing row over <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ram-temple">Ram Temple fund</a>, BJP leader and former MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has claimed that he knows a lot about alleged misuse and theft of donations but said he was not in a position to reveal the truth at present.</p><p>Speaking to reporters at his residence in Vishnoharpur on Wednesday, Singh said, "I am a very weak person. If I speak the truth, I will get into trouble because they are very powerful people. I do not have the courage to speak the truth right now. If the time comes, I will speak." He did not specify whom he referred to as "they".</p><p>Singh said he had been dealing with the circumstances arising from the 2023 controversy over allegations by women wrestlers for a long time.</p>.'The explanation itself is not clear': Akhilesh Yadav after Ram Temple Trust rejects ‘missing fund’ reports.<p>On alleged irregularities and paper leaks, Singh defended Union Education Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharmendra-pradhan">Dharmendra Pradhan</a>, saying the minister's resignation would not solve the problem.</p><p>He said an organised network involving officials and employees at different levels was responsible for paper leaks and strict action against those involved was necessary to curb such incidents.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em> </p>