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'I will be in trouble if I speak the truth': Brij Bhushan Singh on Ram temple fund row

'If the time comes, I will speak,' said Brij Bhushan Singh.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 10:45 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 10:45 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshBrij Bhushan Sharan SinghIndian PoliticsRam Temple

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