uttar pradesh

IAF jawan acquitted after victim tells court she was ‘molested in dreams’

The victim, retracted her statement and said that she had taken antibiotic medicines and during sleep she dreamt that she had been ‘molested.’
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 11:15 IST
Published 11 March 2026, 11:15 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeIAFsexual assault case

