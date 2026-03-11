<p>Lucknow: A district court in Kanpur acquitted an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iaf">Indian Air Force (IAF)</a> jawan in a case of alleged molestation, after the victim, who was her sister-in-law, told the court that she had been ‘molested’ by the accused in her dreams.</p><p>According to the reports, the victim, who had accompanied her sister to her home, alleged that she had been molested by her ‘jiju’ (brother-in-law) while she was asleep. </p>.Ex-Air Force staff rapes minor daughter in Uttarakhand, sentenced to 20 years.<p>The accused denied the allegations and tried to settle the matter within the family, but the ‘victim’ lodged a complaint with the police.</p><p>The accused, who had fled from the spot after filing of the police complaint, was later arrested by the police and he had to spend 19 days in jail before being enlarged on bail.</p><p>The victim, however, retracted her statement in the court and said that she had taken antibiotic medicines as she was not well and was sleeping and during sleep she dreamt that she had been ‘molested’ by her brother-in-law. She said that she was confused when she filed the police complaint.</p><p>The lawyer of the accused said that after seven years of legal battle, the court finally acquitted the accused. </p><p>The victim retracted her statement and said she had been ‘molested’ in her dreams and there was no additional evidence in the matter and hence the court acquitted him, the lawyer said.</p>