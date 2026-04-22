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IAF launches two-day air exercise on Purvanchal Expressway airstrip in UP's Sultanpur

The exercise also generated excitement in the area as people got an opportunity to witness fighter jets up close.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 10:48 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 10:48 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian Air Forceair showSultanpurPurvanchal highway

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