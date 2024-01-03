Iconic Lata Mangeshkar Chowk is Ayodhya's new selfie hotspot

''Ye dekho, ye Lata Mangeshkar Chowk hai, Ayodhya ka, hum log New Year mana rahe hain yehan', (see, this is Lata Mangeshkar Chowk of Ayodhya, we are celebrating New Year here)," a local Instagram user proudly exclaimed as he live-streamed the festivities from the popular landmark. Akhilesh Pandey and his wife Sadhna Pandey were also among the New Year revellers at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk on December 31 night. They took a lot of selfies to create memories.