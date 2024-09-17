If someone opens fire on police, they won't ask for Aadhaar card but fire bullets in defence: UP minister O P Rajbhar

Sultanpur (UP): Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief and state minister O P Rajbhar on Tuesday said that if someone opens fire on police, they will not respond with garlands and flowers or ask for Aadhaar card to know about caste but will fire bullets in defence.

Rajbhar, who is also minister in-charge of the district, was asked about the recent encounter of Mangesh Yadav and the Samajwadi Party terming it fake.

"If someone opens fire on the police, it will not shower garlands and flowers or ask for Aadhaar card to see his caste, it will fire bullets in its defence," he said.