Illegal constructions demolished near Noida airport, land worth Rs 236 crore reclaimed

Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has demolished illegal construction and reclaimed over 11 hectares of land worth Rs 236 crore near the upcoming Noida International Airport, officials said on Wednesday.

Illegal constructions and plotting had taken place in the land parcel concerned, which falls in the Tappal area of Aligarh district along the expressway, the authorities said.

The Greenfield Noida International Airport is being constructed in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar, bordering Aligarh district.

"Action was taken to demolish the illegal construction on 11.7 hectares of land whose total valuation is approximately Rs 236 crore," the YEIDA said in a statement.