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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Illegal warehouse busted in UP's Bahraich, 8,000 codeine cough syrup bottles seized

District Drug Inspector Vinay Krishn said the recovery was made during a joint raid conducted on Wednesday by the Drug Department and police teams from the Dargah Sharif and Rupaideha police areas.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 07:37 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 07:37 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshBahraich

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