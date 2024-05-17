In Ayodhya, voters talk of a promise fulfilled and yearning for development

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): The year began with Ayodhya getting ready for the Ram temple consecration ceremony. Almost four months later, the excitement has settled down and some voters are crediting the BJP for fulfilling its promise while others feel that development should reach every corner of the district.

Prajjwal Singh, a resident of Arhgarha Chauraha, told PTI that Ayodhya's transformation began on January 22, when the Ram temple consecration ceremony was held.

"On January 22, 2024, the promise that was made to us by various BJP leaders was fulfilled in a grand manner. From that day, Ayodhya set out on the path of development," he said.

"The hospitality sector has seen visible growth. A number of eateries and food joints have come up. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath deserve a round of applause for such a positive transformation of Ayodhya," Prajjwal Singh told PTI.

He said there are some traffic woes in the area but they are temporary and will be resolved subsequently.