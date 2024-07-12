In flood-hit Lakhimpur Kheri, 2 men carry sister's body home on foot

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP): Two men were forced to carry their dead sister on their shoulders through flooded fields here because they couldn't find any vehicle to transport the body of the 17-year-old to their village.

A video clip that surfaced on social media showed the brothers -- one of them carrying the body -- walking along railway tracks on raised ground with flood waters on both sides.

They were apparently heading for Kaanp village in the Kishanpur sanctuary area near Bhira.

As his brother walked along the tracks carrying Shivani's body, Manoj told some reporters that they were able to arrange a horse-drawn cart up to the Atariya railway crossing, where they crossed the flooded road and embarked on the last leg of their journey on foot.