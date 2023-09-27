In UP's Amethi, hospital staff, Congress leaders, protest Sanjay Gandhi Hospital's suspension of license

The licence of the hospital was suspended on September 17 following the death of a woman, who was admitted there for a minor operation on September 14. Her husband has alleged that she was given an overdose of anaesthesia, which worsened her condition and ultimately led to her death As the issue took a political turn, Union minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani had attacked the Congress, saying instead of supporting the family of the deceased, the opposition party was 'crying over the loss of their profits'.