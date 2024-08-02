In Uttar Pradesh, BJP's internal tussle comes to the fore over Nazul Land Bill

Lucknow: In what was being perceived as yet another example of state government vs organisation (BJP) tussle in Uttar Pradesh, a Bill, which was intended to take over the Nazul Land across the state and which was already passed by the Vidhan Sabha got stuck up in the UP Legislative Council owing to the vociferous of several BJP MLAs and party leaders and had to be referred to the select committee.

The UP Nazul Properties (Management and Utilisation for Public Purposes) Bill 2024 was tabled in the Council on Thursday a day after it was passed by the Vidhan Sabha amid protests by the treasury and the opposition MLAs.

The Bill aimed to regulate the Nazul Land, which was owned by the government but was mostly under the possession of the individuals, and prevent its conversion into private ownership.