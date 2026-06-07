Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

I.N.D.I.A. bloc will gradually fall apart, says UP BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary

"The statement DMK has given shows the betrayal that Congress has done to a 40-year-old alliance," said Chowdhury
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 08:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 June 2026, 08:42 IST
India NewsBJPUttar PradeshIndia Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us