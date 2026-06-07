I.N.D.I.A. bloc will gradually fall apart, says UP BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary

<p>Lucknow: Ahead of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting scheduled for Monday, Uttar Pradesh BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary claimed that the opposition alliance would "gradually fall apart" in the days to come.</p>.<p>"What meeting will the I.N.D.I.A. bloc do? The statement DMK has given shows the betrayal that Congress has done to a 40-year-old alliance. You will see that the INDIA bloc will fall apart gradually," Chowdhary told <em>PTI</em> Videos.</p>.I.N.D.I.A. bloc dead and buried, exists only on paper after DMK boycott: BJP.<p>His remarks came amid a row involving the Congress and DMK. The Congress ended its long-standing alliance with the DMK in Tamil Nadu and extended support to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for government formation. DMK leaders described the move as a "betrayal" and "backstabbing" by an ally.</p>.<p>The DMK subsequently announced that it would boycott the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled for June 8, saying its cadres were deeply hurt by what they viewed as a betrayal by the Congress. </p>