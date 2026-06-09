'India can't be dharamshala' for those disloyal to nation': CM Yogi as he warns against 'love & land jihad'

<p>Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=yogi%20adityanath">Yogi Adityanath </a>on Tuesday issued a warning to anti-India elements saying the nation cannot be a "dharamshala" for people who have no faith in the country or respect for its traditions.</p><p>While speaking at the closing ceremony of a nine-day Shri Ram Katha Mahotsav narrated by Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Swami Rambhadracharya in Lucknow, Adityanath also called for vigilance against 'love jihad' and 'land jihad'.</p>.<p>He said "love jihad" was part of a larger conspiracy to alter the country's religious demography.</p><p>"A high court had expressed concern over this issue in 2009 and 2011. It is part of a conspiracy to change religious demography. The Uttar Pradesh government enacted a law against unlawful religious conversion in 2020. Greater public awareness is still needed," CM Yogi said, adding, "We must remain alert. Negative forces emerge in every era, but the society must unite and remain prepared."</p>.'Forgive us Yogi ji': Criminal history holders in Ghaziabad pledge to quit crime, seek CM's pardon.<p>He also spoke against "land jihad", and said such activities must be confronted. Yogi said India could not become a refuge for those who lacked commitment to the nation.</p><p>"India's land cannot be a dharamshala for invaders, or for those who have no faith, loyalty or respect for its values and traditions. It absolutely cannot be," he said.</p><p>CM Yogi went on to call for saints and constructive social forces to unite to strengthen the nation, warning against those who attempt to divide society based on caste, region or language.</p><p>"Some will try to divide the society in the name of caste, some in the name of region and others in the name of language. We must understand the essence of Ram Katha and remain united," he said.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>