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Homeindiauttar pradesh

'India can't be dharamshala' for those disloyal to nation': CM Yogi as he warns against 'love & land jihad'

He said "love jihad" was part of a larger conspiracy to alter the country's religious demography.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 09:53 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 09:53 IST
Uttar PradeshIndiaYogi AdityanathLove jihad

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