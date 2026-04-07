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India has only one king, that is Lord Ram: Yogi Adityanath

Lord Ram is symbol of cultural unity: Adityanath
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 14:14 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 14:14 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsYogi Adityanath

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