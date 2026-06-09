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Homeindiauttar pradesh

'India not dharmshala for anti-nationals': UP CM Yogi Adityanath cautions against 'love & land jihad'

He said, 'There are negative forces in every age but we must remain united and learn from the deeds of Lord Rama to protect truth and religion.'
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 12:27 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 12:27 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshYogi AdityanathLove jihad

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