'India not dharmshala for anti-nationals': UP CM Yogi Adityanath cautions against 'love & land jihad'

<p>Lucknow: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/1">Uttar Pradesh</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yogi-adityanath">Yogi Adityanath</a> on Tuesday said that India was not ‘dharmshala’ (shelter) for those who did not have faith in its ‘culture’ and ‘traditions’ even as he cautioned the people against ‘<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/love-jihad">love jihad</a>’ (Muslim men marrying Hindu girls on false pretenses) and ‘land jihad’ (illegal encroachment, land grabbing by Muslims).</p><p>‘’Bharat koi dharmshala nahin hai….jo Bharat ki sanskriti, virasat aur mulyon ka samman karega wahi yehan sammanpoorvak reh sakega…jo Bharat ki atma aur usko sanskaron ko sweekar nahin kar sakta, uske liye yehan koi sthan nahin hai’’ (India is not a dharmshala...Only those who respect India’s culture, heritage and values can live here respectfully…Those who can’t accept India’s spirit and tradition have no place here) Adityanath said while speaking at a function.</p>.Ram Temple in Ayodhya, result of double-engine government: Yogi Adityanath.<p>Seeking to strike a relation between the events in the modern times and in the ‘Ramayana’ period, the Chief Minister said that whenever ‘negative forces’ gained power they indulged in the same kind of destruction as had been witnessed during the rule of Ravana, the demon king.</p><p>He cautioned against ‘love jihad’ saying that it was part of a ‘conspiracy’ to alter the ‘religious demography’ in the country. </p><p>Adityanath also referred to ‘land jihad’ and said that ‘Ramayana’ period demons like ‘Mareech, Khar-Dushan’ used to grab vacant lands.</p><p>‘’There are negative forces in every age but we must remain united and learn from the deeds of Lord Rama to protect truth and religion,’’ the UP CM added.</p>