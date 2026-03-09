<p>A bizarre social media post by a senior <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> BJP lawmaker on India’s historic win in the ICC T-20 World Cup final at Ahmedabad on Sunday evoked a flurry of reactions by the netizens.</p><p>While others credited India’s huge win to a solid knock by Sanju Samson and a fiery pace bowling by Jasprit Bumrah, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP </a>MLA Neeraj Bora added a political factor in it as well.</p>.CISF to oversee security of sea ports across country: Amit Shah.<p>‘’Jab Maidan mein Amit Shahji hon to bina khata khole bhi jeet sakte the, phir ye 255 to out of reach tha hi’’ (India would have won even without opening their account as Amit Shah was in the stadium…..the target of 255 as it is was out of reach), Bora said in his post on ‘X’.</p>.<p>One user commented that India won because Amit Shahji 'batted aggressively’. Some other users took the post as fun while some others saw politics in the same.</p><p>Amit Shah, in his post, hailed India’s victory and said that it was a great win.</p><p>India beat New Zealand by 96 runs to lift the trophy. India, aided by half centuries from Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma and a cameo from Shivam Dube, made 255 in their stipulated 20 overs. In reply New Zealand were bowled out for 159.</p>