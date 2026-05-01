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IndiGo flight aborts take-off at Lucknow after monkeys spotted on runway

Following the incident, the airport's wildlife management team acted as per standard operating procedures and cleared the runway, after which flight operations resumed normally.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 11:30 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 11:30 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndigoTrendingMonkeys

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