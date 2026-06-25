'Until SIT probe is completed': Ayodhya Ram mandir trust refuses to provide financial info over PMO-linked complaint

<p>Lucknow: Amid allegations of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/ayodhya-controversy-a-headache-bjp-did-not-need-in-uttar-pradesh-4051131">‘embezzlement’ of crores of rupees</a> in offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Teerth Kshetra Trust has refused to provide financial information sought by the PMO citing the ongoing Special Ivestigation Team (SIT) SIT probe.</p><p>The PMO, while acting on the letter written by senior BJP leader Rajnish Singh, who had demanded a probe into the alleged ‘embezzlement’ by a Central agency and also that the Trust made the details of donations, land purchases public, had sent the letter to the Ayodhya district administration for necessary action.</p>.Ram temple donation row: SC asks petitioner to mention plea seeking fair probe on June 29.<p>According to the sources, the district administration contacted the Trust office bearers asking it to furnish the required information, but the latter refused citing the ongoing SIT probe.</p><p>The Trust said that the SIT was investigating the matter and was in the process of collecting all necessary documents and records and as such any kind of information could not be made public until the SIT probe was complete.</p><p>The SIT, which was formed on June 13, submitted its interim report to the state government on Tuesday. It would submit its final report within a fortnight. The content of the report has not been made public.</p>.Ayodhya Ram mandir 'embezzlement' row: SIT submits interim report, recommends FIR against over 20 people.<p>According to the sources, some employees of the Trust, who were engaged in the task of counting of cash, are under the scanner. Cash recoveries have also been made from the residences of some employees.</p><p>Some people, who had donated jewellery at the Ram Temple, have also come forward complaining that they were yet to get receipts for the same. The opposition parties as well as some seers have attacked the government for its alleged ‘inaction’ in the matter. </p>