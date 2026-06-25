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'Until SIT probe is completed': Ayodhya Ram mandir trust refuses to provide financial info over PMO-linked complaint

The Trust said that since SIT was in the process of collecting all documents , any such any kind of information could not be made public until the probe was complete.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 12:32 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 12:32 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsAyodhyaRam MandirSIT

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