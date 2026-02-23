<p>In a big relief to couples, the Allahabad High Court, on Monday, held that interfaith marriages and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rajasthan/woman-found-in-live-in-relationship-over-a-week-after-family-lodges-missing-complaint-in-rajasthan-3901994">live-in relationships</a> are not prohibited under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021. </p><p>Hearing a batch of 12 writ petitions by interfaith couples, Justice Vivek Kumar Singh observed that it doesn't see individuals as Hindus or Muslims but as adults living together out of their own will. Justice Singh further cited Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution stating live-in relationship of interfaith couples is not an offence, <em>Bar and Bench</em> <a href="https://www.barandbench.com/news/interfaith-marriage-live-in-relationship-not-prohibited-by-ups-anti-conversion-law-allahabad-high-court">reported</a>.</p><p>He also stated that there must be conversion from one religion into another by coercion or allurement to attract provisions of anti-conversion law. The petitioners had alleged threats from third parties including their family members.</p>.Live-in influenced by western ideas; FIRs lodged when relationships fail: Allahabad High Court .<p>This comes just days after the Gujarat government announced changes in the marriage registration procedure to protect "daughters of Gujarat" from "love jihad" and misuse by "anti-social elements." </p><p>The state's Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi had said that couples are now required to submit a declaration stating they have informed their parents about their union to obtain a marriage registration certificate. Besides, the bride and groom must also submit details about their parents, such as phone numbers and address among others.</p>