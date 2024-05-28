International-level shooter threatens man in road rage incident in Lucknow

In a road rage incident in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, started over car collision, a man was seen threatening another man with a pistol.

According to NDTV report, the confrontation unfolded on the Web Mall area road, where Vinod Mishra's, an international-level pistol shooter, black Tata Safari collided with Ranjeet's white WagonR.

Mishra reportedly grabbed Ranjeet's t-shirt collar and pointed his pistol at him before striking with the gun's butt in his abdomen.

"Ranjeet was going toward Bhutnath in his white WagonR when his car hit Mishra's black Tata Safari, this led to an argument between them and the accused took out his gun," NDTV quoted Additional Superintendent of Police Amit Kumawat as saying.

Mishra reportedly assaulted the man and hit him with the gun at least three times. According to the publication, Ranjeet apologised to Mishra but he continued to threaten him. The incident was captured on camera.

The police noted the incident and arrested the accused, Vinod Mishra, and have also seized the licensed pistol he had.

The matter is under investigation and the police said the legal actions would be taken.