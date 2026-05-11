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Invaders couldn't break India's soul; Sanatan persists in its consciousness: Yogi Adityanath

The redevelopment and restoration of major pilgrimage centres reflected the resurgence of India's civilisational pride, he said.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 10:08 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 10:08 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshYogi Adityanathpilgrimage

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