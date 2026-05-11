<p>Varanasi (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yogi-adityanath">Yogi Adityanath</a> on Monday said attempts made by foreign invaders to destroy India's spiritual and cultural identity had failed, asserting that 'Sanatan resides in India's consciousness' and cannot be erased.</p>.<p>Addressing the Somnath Sankalp Mahotsav organised in Varanasi under the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv', Adityanath credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for guiding the country towards the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' and for spearheading the revival of major spiritual centres across India.</p>.<p>"Whether it is the grand reconstruction and beautification of the Somnath temple in Saurashtra, the Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Kashi, Mahakal Mahalok in Ujjain or the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, many sacred centres associated with Sanatan tradition are moving ahead on a new journey of development with renewed grandeur," Adityanath said.</p>.UP cabinet expansion: Six BJP leaders sworn-in as ministers in Yogi Adityanath govt.<p>The redevelopment and restoration of major pilgrimage centres reflected the resurgence of India's civilisational pride, he said.</p>.<p>"These initiatives have been inspired by the prime minister and on behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh, I congratulate him," he added.</p>.<p>Referring to historical invasions, the chief minister said several foreign rulers had attempted to destroy India's cultural and spiritual identity.</p>.<p>"From Mohammad Ghori to the Mughals, many foreign invaders tried to destroy our spiritual and cultural identity," he said.</p>.<p>Targeting Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, Adityanath said the ancient Kashi Vishwanath temple was demolished during his rule and replaced with what he described as a "symbol of slavery".</p>.<p>"Aurangzeb demolished the ancient temple of Baba Vishwanath and erected a structure symbolising slavery here, but they could not break the soul of India," he said.</p>.<p>"They could not understand that Sanatan does not merely reside within the walls of temples, but in the consciousness of India itself. India believes its soul to be eternal and immortal," he added.</p>.<p>The chief minister said India's spiritual and cultural heritage reflected the "eternal call" of the country's enduring civilisation.</p>.<p>"Those who tried to erase Sanatan have themselves vanished into dust. Today, no one remembers those invaders, but Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Somnath temple continue to carry forward the story of India's self-respect," he claimed.</p>.Adityanath meets Governor Anandiben Patel; Uttar Pradesh cabinet expansion likely on Sunday.<p>Adityanath also alleged that even today, there are forces opposed to the resurgence of India's spiritual and cultural symbols.</p>.<p>"Unfortunately, there are still many forces that do not want to see these symbols of India's pride and self-respect progressing with dignity," he said.</p>.<p>Without naming any political party or leaders, he said the same people who had opposed the reconstruction of the Somnath temple later created obstacles in the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.</p>.<p>Adityanath said independent India once had the opportunity to move ahead decisively with such initiatives, but lacked the determination to restore the nation's civilisational pride.</p>.<p>"There was a time when independent India could have effectively advanced such programmes, but there was a lack of intent to restore India's self-respect and civilisational pride," he said.</p>.<p>Governor Anandiben Patel also addressed the gathering on the occasion. </p>