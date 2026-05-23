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Invisible weapons secretly carrying out dangerous attack on country: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

The SP chief, without naming the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) directly, asked who foots the bills of these 'sangi-sathi' illegal associates.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 09:05 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 09:05 IST
India NewsBJPUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsRSSAkhilesh YadavSamajwadi Party

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