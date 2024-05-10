Home
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Iranian national held with fake passport, visa documents in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj

Yaghoub Vardan (39) of Iranian origin, who was on his way to Nepal from India, was arrested by the immigration department.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 May 2024, 13:57 IST
Maharajganj: An Iranian national was arrested while trying to cross over to Nepal with a fraudulent passport and visa documents, a senior immigration official said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night in Sonauli in Maharajganj district, immigration officer Umesh Kumar said.

Sonauli is located on the India-Nepal border and is a common transit point between India and Nepal.

Yaghoub Vardan (39) of Iranian origin, who was on his way to Nepal from India, was arrested by the immigration department. His visa papers and passport were found to be fake, Kumar said.

A case has been registered against Vardan under sections 420 (Cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Foreigners Act.

“The Intelligence Bureau was informed about the matter and the accused is being questioned,' an official of the local intelligence unit said.

Published 10 May 2024, 13:57 IST
India NewsIranUttar PradeshNepalIranian

