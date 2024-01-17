It belongs to Lord Krishna...would be much better if something else is done: Hema Malini on Shahi Idgah case

Amid the ongoing Krishna Janmabhoom-Shahi Idgah case, Bollywood actor and BJP MP, Hema Malini believes that a grand Krishna temple should be there in Mathura as it 'belongs' to lord Krishna.
Speaking to ANI, the BJP MP said, "It should definitely be there. Mathura and Vrindavan are cities of temples. There are a lot of temples but years ago Krishna Janmasthal was destroyed and a masjid was built there. So there is an objection among the people... It would be nice if this is solved because it belongs to Lord Krishna. There is a beautiful temple. But it would be much better if something else is done."
She also addressed the matter of the Opposition calling the Ram mandir consecration a BJP event.
Hema Malini told ANI "..They have to say something while being in the opposition. They got ready to oppose the Ram Temple also. All of us are Indians and should be proud of it. It is important to connect with it, no matter who did it. The opposition should not politicise this... It is their loss if they are not coming... It is good for those who are coming and is a loss for those who aren't..."
The 75-year-old actor is scheduled to perform a dance drama on the theme of 'Ramayana' in Ayodhya today, ahead of the Ram temple ceremony.