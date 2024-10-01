Home
Jayaprada appears in UP court in indecent remarks case

The special public prosecutor said that due to lack of time, the hearing could not be completed today, and the next hearing has been fixed for October 25.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 20:29 IST

Comments
