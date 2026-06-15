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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Jewar villagers who gave land for Noida Airport board first flight from same soil

Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh said the launch of passenger services was not only the beginning of an air route but also a reflection of the contribution of farmers in the airport's journey.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 08:55 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 08:55 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshNoidaFirst flight

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