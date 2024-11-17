Home
Jhansi fire: Nurse's heroic efforts helped save over a dozen babies

Even when her salwar got burned, she refused to give up and was able to evacuate 14-15 babies with others' help.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 16:54 IST

Published 17 November 2024, 16:54 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshJhansi

