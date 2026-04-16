Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

'Jhumka gira re' plays on loop in Bareilly's bazaars again with Asha Bhosle's nostalgia

Bareilly Mahanagar Bullion Association president Sanjeev Agarwal said festive buying has begun picking up.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 12:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 April 2026, 12:25 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshBareillyTrendingAsha Bhosle

Follow us on :

Follow Us