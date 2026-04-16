<p>Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh: Jhumkas and Bareilly often go with each other. And when <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/asha-bhosle">Asha Bhosle</a> nostalgia hangs heavy in the air with Akshay Tritiya just two days away, the famed 'chandelier earring' becomes more than just about the song.</p>.<p>“Jhumka gira re, Bareilly ke bazaar mein”. Many songs of the inimitable Bhosle, who died earlier this week at the age of 92, are being played on loop by her many fans. This one too.</p>.<p>Pratiksha Harshit Khandelwal, a senior executive at a multinational company, said her friend in Bengaluru recently listened to the song from the 1966 film <em>Mera Saaya</em> after Bhosle's death, and asked her for a Bareilly jhumka gift.</p>.<p>"I have bought a jhumka set for the first time on Akshaya Tritiya," she said.</p>.<p>Professor Dr Archana Singh, a resident of the city, said gifting jhumkas has long been her way of sharing a piece of Bareilly with people outside the city.</p>.<p>“I often gift jhumka sets at weddings outside Bareilly, and they are highly appreciated,” she said.</p>.<p>As the festival on April 19 approaches, jewellers across Bareilly say demand for the signature earrings is rising steadily. Women are purchasing jhumkas for the auspicious occasion, while traders dealing in artificial jewellery have been restocking supplies from wholesalers in Delhi.</p>.<p>Bareilly Mahanagar Bullion Association president Sanjeev Agarwal said festive buying has begun picking up.</p>.<p>“Purchases have increased ahead of Akshaya Tritiya. While locals buy less, visitors often make it a point to purchase jhumkas,” he said.</p>.<p>Markets in the city are offering a wide variety of designs — from traditional handcrafted meenakari and kan-chain jhumkas to modern styles in gold, diamond, kundan and polki.</p>.<p>While the "Jhumka gira re.." song from the 1966 film "Mera Saaya" picturised on actor Sadhana and composed by Madan Mohan, gave the city a unique lasting identity; another number by the singer -- "Kajra mohabbat wala" -- from the 1968 film "Kismat", starring Biswajit Chatterjee, Babita Kapoor and Helen, also contributed to the charm of the Bareilly jhumka with the line "...jhumka Bareilly wala”.</p>.Soaring gold prices drive up jewellery rentals in Bengaluru.<p>But, the “What Jhumka?” track from the film "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" revived the playful connection between jhumkas, Bareilly and Bhosle -- the legendary singer who gave her voice to more than 12,000 songs in multiple languages over a career spanning seven decades.</p>.<p>Finally, in 2020, the city got a fanciful 14-ft 'jhumka', embellished with colourful stones and the city's famous 'zari' embroidery, installed at the Parsakhera area on National Highway 24, becoming a major attraction among visitors.</p>.<p>Deputy Director (Tourism) Ravindra Kumar said the song remains one of Bareilly’s most enduring cultural symbols.</p>.<p>“It has given the city a unique identity, and Bareilly is widely known as the ‘Jhumka City’ because of it,” he said.</p>.<p>The fascination extends beyond music lovers. Tourists and visitors frequently arrive curious about the famous lyric itself.</p>.<p>“People from across the country and abroad often ask about the ‘jhumka’ and its story,” Kumar said. “They want to know where the jhumka fell and the history behind it.” Jeweller Raj Kumar Khandelwal said the renewed spotlight on the song after Bhosle’s death has sparked fresh interest in the infamous earring.</p>.<p>“The song has once again come into focus, and people are asking about jhumka styles,” he said, adding that even traders from unrelated sectors, such as food grain dealers, have been making inquiries about them.</p>.<p>Sanjeev Kumar "Sonu", who runs the Rail Cafe at Izzatnagar in Bareilly, said travellers often walk in with the same question.</p>.<p>“Passengers coming to the cafe frequently ask where they can find jhumkas in Bareilly,” he said.</p>.<p>Traders estimate that the artificial jewellery market in areas such as Arya Samaj Gali alone records daily business worth Rs 5–8 lakh.</p>.<p>Prices range widely -- from Rs 50 for simple designs to Rs 20,000 for more elaborate pieces -- while gold variants are sold according to prevailing bullion rates.</p>.<p>The jhumka trade in Bareilly owes much of its popularity to the iconic Asha Bhosle song, which continues to drive both cultural identity and commercial demand decades after its release, they said.</p>