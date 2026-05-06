<p>Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh minister for higher education Yogendra Upadhyaya has triggered a controversy after he said that the popular nursery rhyme ‘Johny, Johny! Yes Papa? Eating sugar? No papa’ taught the children to lie right from their childhood.</p><p>Speaking at an event attended by the ‘shiksha mitras’ (para teachers) in Kanpur on Wednesday Upadhyaya said that such poems, which represented the western culture, did not inculcate any cultural values in the children and instead they taught them to lie from childhood.</p>.Uttar Pradesh: Youth removes skull fragment from pyre for 'occult ritual' to influence woman unrequited love, held.<p>‘’The poems sow the seeds of lies in the children in their childhood,’’, the minister said.</p><p>Stating that there was an urgent need to inculcate cultural values among the children, the minister said that the old Hindi poems were inspirational and imparted lessons in Indian culture.</p><p>He asked the teachers not to confine their teachings to the syllabus only and teach the students about our culture and ancient values.</p><p>The popular nursery rhyme ‘Johny Johny, Yes Papa’ narrates the story of a young child named Johny, who is caught eating sugar by his father.</p><p>The rhyme was believed to be documented by an American professor and scholar Francella Butler in 1989 and was still a favourite among the parents and children alike.</p>