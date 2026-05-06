Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

'Nursery rhyme teaches child to lie': It's 'Johny Johnny no Papa' for UP minister

The minister said that such poems, did not inculcate any cultural values in the children and instead they taught them to lie from childhood.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 10:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 May 2026, 10:43 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshchildrenNursery

Follow us on :

Follow Us