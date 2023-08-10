Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Journalist shot dead by father in Uttar Pradesh

The official said Yadav used to run a mobile phone shop outside his house and his father wanted him to shift it elsewhere. They used to argue over this frequently, he said.
Last Updated 10 August 2023, 11:01 IST

Follow Us

A journalist was shot dead by his father over a personal dispute in the Aunch area here, police said on Thursday.

They said the man surrendered himself to the local police after the incident on Wednesday evening.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said victim Rajeev Yadav, a resident of Orchha town, was a local reporter for a national Hindi daily. He was shot by his father Vijay Pal with a rifle on Wednesday evening, Kumar said.

Yadav died on the way to a hospital, he added.

The official said Yadav used to run a mobile phone shop outside his house and his father wanted him to shift it elsewhere. They used to argue over this frequently, he said.

Police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 August 2023, 11:01 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT