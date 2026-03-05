<p>Lucknow: Prominent Hindu seer, Swami Avimukteshwaranand, the ‘Shankaracharya’ of the ‘Jyotish Peeth’ will embark on a ‘Gau Dharmyddh’ (a crusade to protect cows) march from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=varanasi">Varanasi </a>to Lucknow on Saturday.</p><p>According to the reports, the march would end on ‘Sheetla Ashtami’ on March 11 at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Lucknow">Lucknow </a>where a meeting is scheduled to be attended by a large number of saints, seers and religious leaders from across the country.</p><p>The 'Shankaracharya' said that he was forced to undertake the ‘march’ as the Uttar Pradesh government had failed to concede to his demands to declare cow ‘Rajya Mata’ (state mother) and impose a total ban on beef export from the state.</p>.Weeks after Magh Mela row, Adityanath says not everyone can use the title ‘Shankaracharya’.<p>He said he had given Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath 40 days time to agree to his demands but nothing was done in this regard. ‘’The chief minister still has six days to concede his demands,’’ he added.</p><p>The seer, who has been engaged in a war of words with Adityanath after the former was prevented from taking holy dip in Ganga during the recently concluded ‘Magh Mela’ (an annual ritual on the bank of Ganga) in Prayagraj and alleged police action against his disciples, said cow protection was not only a religious issue but was also a social and cultural responsibility.</p><p>The ‘march’ would start after performing a ‘puja’ at the famous Sankat Mochan Temple in Varanasi and would pass through Jaunpur, Sultanpur, Raebareli and Unnao districts before culminating in Lucknow. Meetings would be held at all places.</p><p>The seer’s decision to go ahead with the ‘march’ seems to have divided the state government with deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya saying that he would ‘welcome’ the seer when he arrives in Lucknow.</p>