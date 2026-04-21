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Kangana Ranaut moves Agra court seeking deferment of verdict in case over remarks on farmers' protest

The complainant, advocate Ramashankar Sharma, said the hearing in the matter is already concluded, with final arguments heard on April 3.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 17:05 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 17:05 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshKangana RanautAgra

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