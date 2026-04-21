<p>Agra: Actor and BJP MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kangana-ranaut">Kangana Ranaut</a> on Tuesday moved an application in an MP-MLA court, seeking deferment of the verdict scheduled for April 30 in the farmer protest case in which she is an accused.</p>.<p>According to her lawyer, Anusuya Chaudhary, the application alleges that the complainant was given "undue opportunity" by the court and seeks adequate time for the defence, along with a request to postpone the pronouncement of judgment.</p>.<p>The complainant, advocate Ramashankar Sharma, said the hearing in the matter is already concluded, with final arguments heard on April 3.</p>.Rahul Gandhi defamation case hearing deferred to March 28 due to Ram Navami.<p>The court had initially fixed April 16 for the pronouncement of judgement, but later deferred it to April 30 after certain documents related to the case were submitted.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, the defence moved the application contending that since an extra opportunity had been granted to the complainant, a similar time should be provided to the accused before the verdict is delivered.</p>.<p>The case pertains to remarks made by Ranaut during the farmers' protest, following which Sharma filed a complaint in the MP-MLA court in Agra.</p>