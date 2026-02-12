<p>A court in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Kanpur">Kanpur </a>on Thursday granted bail to Shivam Mishra, the accused in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Lamborghini">Lamborghini </a>car crash, on a personal bond of Rs 20,000.</p><p>Shivam, son of local tobacco baron K K Mishra, was arrested on the same day in connection with the high-profile Lamborghini crash that left several people injured on the VIP Road earlier this week.</p><p>The accused allegedly rammed Lamborghini Revuelto, an Italian luxury sports car worth over Rs 10 crore, into pedestrians in the upscale Gwaltoli area around 3 pm on Sunday.</p>.Kanpur Lamborghini crash: Tobacco baron's son Shivam Mishra arrested.<p>The arrest and the subsequent bail came a day after a man claimed that he, and not Mishra, was driving the car at the time of the incident and went to the local court to surrender himself.</p><p>An FIR was registered upon a complaint from 18-year-old e-rickshaw driver Mohd Taufeeq.</p><p>On Wednesday, the case took a turn when an alleged designated driver of the car claimed that he, and not tobacco baron K K Mishra's son, was behind the wheel when the vehicle rammed into pedestrians on VIP Road.</p><p>However, the court rejected his surrender plea after the police maintained its stand that it had evidence to establish Mishra was behind the wheel.</p><p>Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Atul Srivastava told <em>PTI</em> that Mishra was arrested after police received specific inputs that Shivam had arrived in Kanpur from Delhi. </p><p>As many as five police teams were formed to trace and arrest Mishra, as he was not cooperating with the investigation and repeatedly failed to appear before the police for questioning, the DCP said.</p><p>The police produced him before ACJM court around 10 am, seeking 14 days' judicial custody.</p><p>After preliminary questioning, Mishra was produced before the court of the Additional Civil Judge (Senior Division).</p>