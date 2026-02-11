<p>Kanpur (UP): The probe into <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kanpur">Kanpur</a>'s high-profile Lamborghini crash took a fresh turn on Wednesday after one Mohan, the alleged designated driver of the luxury sports car, claimed that he and not tobacco baron K K Mishra's son Shivam Mishra was behind the wheel when the vehicle rammed into pedestrians on VIP Road, even as police maintained that evidence clearly establishes Shivam as the driver.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters outside a court here on Wednesday, Mohan said he lost control of the car when Shivam, who was on the adjacent seat, suffered a sudden seizure moments before the accident.</p>.Kanpur Lamborghini crash: Lawyer says tobacco baron's son wasn't driving; police counter with CCTV, witnesses.<p>"I was driving the car when the accident happened. Suddenly, he had a seizure and fell on me. I got scared and was trying to hold him with one hand. The car hit a three-wheeler, climbed the divider and stopped," he said.</p>.<p>He further claimed that the vehicle's automatic locking system prevented him from stepping out immediately after the crash.</p>.<p>"I shifted him to the driver's seat and stepped outside. The glass was later broken," Mohan said.</p>.<p>The driver's counsel had moved a surrender application before the concerned court, and in follow-up of the plea, Mohan appeared before the court on Wednesday to formally surrender, officials said.</p>.<p>However, the Gwaltoli police, in their report submitted to the court, did not name him as an accused in the case.</p>.<p>In view of the police stand, the court declined to accept his surrender, officials added.</p>.<p>The Lamborghini Revuelto, an Italian luxury sports car costing upwards of Rs 10 crore, crashed into pedestrians and vehicles on VIP Road in the upscale Gwaltoli area around 3 pm on Sunday. One of the injured, Taufeeq, later lodged an FIR.</p>.<p>Earlier, Shivam's father K K Mishra appeared at the Gwaltoli police station to record his statement on Tuesday and gave the same version.</p>.<p>"A driver and Shivam were in the car, and driver Mohan was at the wheel instead of Shivam," he said.</p>.<p>However, K K Mishra later deviated from his earlier statement, saying he did not know who was driving at the time and that the matter should be investigated.</p>.<p>He also claimed that the car had developed a technical snag a day before and was taken out for testing after repairs. According to him, Shivam began losing consciousness while returning from Civil Lines.</p>.<p>"When the driver checked on him, the car slowed, and an autorickshaw hit it," K K Mishra said, adding that security personnel in an accompanying SUV broke the window to rescue his son.</p>.<p>The family has maintained that Shivam suffers from epilepsy and is undergoing treatment in Delhi. They have denied allegations of over-speeding or intoxication.</p>.<p>Kanpur Police, however, rejected the claims.</p>.Kanpur Lamborghini crash | New video shows tobacco baron's son Shivam Mishra behind luxury car's wheel.<p>Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal told PTI that CCTV footage, eyewitness accounts and other evidence indicate that Shivam was driving at the time of the crash.</p>.<p>Senior officers also referred to videos purportedly showing bystanders pulling a man believed to be Shivam from the driver's seat immediately after the impact.</p>.<p>The FIR, initially registered against an unidentified driver, was later amended to name Shivam as the accused. The car has been seized for forensic examination. </p>