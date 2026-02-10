<p>Lucknow: A new video has surfaced in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/kanpur-lamborghini-crash-lawyer-says-tobacco-barons-son-wasnt-driving-police-counter-with-cctv-witnesses-3893039">Lamborghini crash in Kanpur</a> that left six people injured and several vehicles damaged, purportedly showing Shivam Mishra, son of a tobacco baron, disputing the family lawyer’s claim that the vehicle was being driven by his driver.</p><p>The new video has come to light amid Kanpur police’s alleged 'VIP treatment' to Shivam and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/kanpur-lamborghini-crash-up-tobacco-barons-son-rams-luxury-car-into-pedestrians-drags-motorcycle-through-street-but-fir-has-a-twist-3891809">not mentioning his name in the initial FIR</a> and allowing his security personnel inside the police station. An SHO was suspended after the ‘VIP treatment’ reports.</p>.Kanpur Lamborghini crash | Tobacco baron's son to undergo medical exam, no arrests yet.<p>A senior police official said in Kanpur on Tuesday that it was Shivam Mishra, who was driving the vehicle when it ploughed into a group of people leaving six injured, some seriously, in Gwaltoli area in the town on Sunday.</p><p>The new video purportedly showed Shivam’s security guards, who were behind him in another vehicle, running toward the Lamborghini, breaking its side window and pulling him out of the vehicle.</p><p>While the eyewitnesses claimed that Shivam was driving the vehicle, his lawyer claimed that it was being driven by his driver. The lawyer also claimed that Shivam had ‘medical issues’.</p>.Kanpur Lamborghini crash adds to long list of luxury car accidents in India.<p>‘’It’s a case of accident…..No case is made out against Shivam as he was not driving the vehicle,’’ the lawyer told reporters in Kanpur.</p><p>Police officials said that the police were investigating all the videos and also the statements of the eyewitnesses. ‘’We will ensure stern action against whosoever is guilty,’’ a senior police official said.</p><p>Police were also investigating if Shivam was in an inebriated state while driving the vehicle. Raids were conducted at different places to nab him but he could not be found.</p>