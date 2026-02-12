<p>Lucknow: Four days after he allegedly drove his Lamborghini into a crowd in a posh locality in Kanpur town injuring six people, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/kanpur-lamborghini-crash-tobacco-barons-son-shivam-mishra-arrested-3895702">Shivam Mishra, son of a tobacco baron</a>, was arrested by the police though barely a few hours later he was enlarged on bail by a district court after it was found that necessary legal procedures were not followed by the police before effecting the arrest.</p><p>Shivam was granted <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/kanpur-lamborghini-crash-police-hunt-for-days-court-frees-accused-shivam-mishra-for-rs-20000-in-hours-3896003">bail on a personal bond of Rs 20 thousand</a> and furnishing and undertaking to cooperate in the investigation.</p><p>The prosecution opposed the bail application and sought a 14 day remand of the accused, which was rejected by the court.</p><p>Shivam’s lawyer pleaded that the Supreme Court’s decision in the Arnesh Kumar vs. the State of Bihar case was not followed by the police while arresting the accused. The court said that the police did not serve a notice under section 35 (3) for before arresting him for a bailable offence.</p>.Kanpur Lamborghini crash: Tobacco baron's son Shivam Mishra arrested.<p>Elaborate security arrangements were made in the court premises and senior officials were also present during the hearing of the case, which had triggered a public outrage over alleged VIP treatment meted out to the accused by the cops. An SHO was suspended after the ‘VIP treatment’ reports.</p><p>The lawyer for Shivam had claimed that he was not behind the wheels when the incident happened though the eye witnesses said otherwise.</p><p>A video which had surfaced on Wednesday purportedly showed Shivam driving the vehicle.</p><p>A senior police official said in Kanpur on Tuesday that it was Shivam Mishra, who was driving the vehicle when it ploughed into a group of people leaving six injured, some seriously, in Gwaltoli area in the town on Sunday.</p><p> ‘’It’s a case of accident…..No case is made out against Shivam as he was not driving the vehicle,’’ the lawyer told reporters in Kanpur.</p><p>On Wednesday, a person, who claimed to be the driver of Shivam, surrendered before the police and claimed that he was driving the car, when the incident happened.</p>