<p>Police on Thursday arrested Shivam Mishra, son of local tobacco baron K K Mishra, in connection with the high-profile Lamborghini crash that left several people injured on the VIP Road earlier this week.</p>.Kanpur Lamborghini crash | New video shows tobacco baron's son Shivam Mishra behind luxury car's wheel.<p>A Lamborghini Revuelto -- an Italian luxury sports car worth over Rs 10 crore -- rammed into pedestrians and vehicles in the upscale Gwaltoli area around 3 pm on Sunday.</p><p>Mohd Taufeeq, 18, an e-rickshaw driver injured in the crash, lodged a complaint in the matter. However, counsel for the accused later claimed that Taufeeq was not keen on pursuing legal action.</p><p>On Wednesday an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/kanpur-lamborghini-crash-driver-mohan-claims-he-was-behind-wheel-not-tobacco-barons-son-shivam-3894831">alleged designated driver</a> of the luxury sports car claimed that he, and not tobacco baron K K Mishra's son, was behind the wheel when the vehicle rammed into pedestrians on VIP Road.</p><p>However, police maintained that evidence clearly establishes Shivam as the driver.</p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>