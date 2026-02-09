<p>An FIR has been registered against an 'unknown person' under various sections of the BNS after a speeding Lamborghini allegedly driven by a tobacco baron's son ploughed into pedestrians on Sunday, leaving at least six injured.</p><p>The tobacco businessman's son hit many people with his luxury car before dragging a motorcycle rider through the street for some distance and came to halt after hitting an electricity pole, according to reports. </p>.UP businessman's son ploughs Lamborghini into people in Kanpur; six injured.<p>According to an FIR, the incident took place near Jhula Park Crossing at about 1:45 pm, when the Lamborghini hit a parked Bullet motorcycle before striking a passerby. The complainant suffered serious injuries to his left leg, ankle, and outer body. The motorcycle was also badly damaged.</p><p>A case has been registered under relevant sections of BNS 2023, including sections 281, 125 (a), 125 (b), and 324 (4), and the investigation has been assigned to sub-inspector of police Dinesh Kumar.</p>. <p>DCP Central Kanpur Atul Kumar Srivastava confirmed that no arrests have been made so far.</p><p>Asked if the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, the officer said it would be known once the probe has been completed.</p><p>On Sunday, Srivastava told reporters, "The accident occurred around 3:15 pm near Rev-3 Mall when the luxury car, allegedly driven by Shivam Mishra, the son of businessman K K Mishra, went out of control and ploughed into people standing along the roadside and several vehicles, triggering panic in the area."</p><p>K K Mishra is the owner of Banshidhar Exports Pvt. Ltd., which supplies tobacco to gutkha manufacturers in the region.</p><p>Speaking to <em>ANI</em> on Monday, an eyewitness, Satyendra Singh Chandel, described the incident and the aftermath, saying that the driver was taken away from the spot shortly after the accident.</p><p>"A luxury car hit some people yesterday at the VIP Road. I heard that some bouncers of the luxury car driver broke the window and pulled the driver of the car. They took him away in another car. The Lamborghini car has been taken to the police station. Around four to five people were injured in the incident."</p><p>One of the injured, Taufiq, a resident of Yamunaganj, was thrown several metres and suffered serious leg injuries. The remaining injured sustained fractures and bruises, the police said.</p><p>Angry locals gathered at the spot after the accident and surrounded the car, forcing the driver to remain inside.</p><p>Witnesses alleged that private bouncers accompanying the accused tried to push back the crowd and behaved aggressively, escalating tension.</p>