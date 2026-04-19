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Kanpur man kills twin daughters by slitting their throats; arrested

Forensic teams have inspected the scene and collected evidence.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 16:00 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 16:00 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeKanpur

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