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Kanpur: Massive fire guts plastic furniture warehouse; no casualties

Shopkeepers rushed to move goods out of their stores, fearing damage.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 01:54 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 01:54 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshKanpurFire

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