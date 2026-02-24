<p>Kanpur (UP): A 17-year study by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iit-kanpur">Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur</a> (IIT-K) has warned that parts of Kanpur and Prayagraj could face severe damage if an earthquake of magnitude 6.5 or higher strikes the region.</p>.<p>The research led by Dr Nihar Ranjan Patra, a professor at IIT-K’s civil engineering department, highlights the high liquefaction potential of the alluvial soil along the Ganga river belt -- a factor that can sharply amplify ground shaking and destabilise buildings.</p>.<p>The IIT-K research team analysed soil samples collected over nearly two decades from Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.</p>.<p>Samples were taken from 43 locations, with boreholes drilled up to 30 to 40 metres and 80 metres deep at two locations in Kanpur and Prayagraj in select areas — far deeper than the usual 10–30 metres used elsewhere.</p>.<p>In several parts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kanpur">Kanpur</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/prayagraj">Prayagraj</a>, the top 8–10 metres of soil is loose, sandy and water-saturated — conditions highly prone to liquefaction during strong tremors.</p>.<p>The findings are concerning as in some pockets, the effect could extend as deep as 30-40 metres.</p>.Pakistan rocked by 5.9-magnitude earthquake; no reports of casualties yet.<p>Liquefaction occurs when intense shaking causes waterlogged soil to temporarily lose strength and behave like a liquid, Patra told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>Buildings can tilt or sink, roads and railway tracks may crack, and underground utilities can rupture. Riverbank and low-lying areas are particularly vulnerable, he added.</p>.<p>Localities identified for detailed soil analysis include Bithoor, Mandhana, Panki, Barra, Chakeri, Ratanlal Nagar, Naramao and areas around IIT-K, among others.</p>.<p>Parts of Varanasi were also found to have similar soil behaviour.</p>.<p>According to India’s seismic zoning map, sections of Kanpur and Prayagraj fall under Zones III and IV — denoting moderate to high risk.</p>.<p>While Uttar Pradesh is not in the country’s highest seismic zone, experts caution that the Indo-Gangetic plains remain vulnerable due to deep alluvial deposits and their proximity to tectonic activity in the Himalayan belt.</p>.<p>The study flags rapid urbanisation, high-rise construction without detailed soil investigation, and weak enforcement of building codes as major concerns.</p>.Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Kuril Islands region.<p>Older structures and buildings not designed to earthquake-resistant standards could face the greatest damage in a major <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/earthquake">quake</a>, it said.</p>.<p>Patra has recommended mandatory soil testing before construction, strict adherence to seismic design codes, and retrofitting of vulnerable public buildings such as hospitals, schools and government offices.</p>.<p>He also stressed the use of earthquake hazard maps during urban planning — a practice common in several countries but rarely enforced in India.</p>.<p>While earthquakes cannot be predicted with precision, the study underlines that preparedness can significantly reduce casualties and losses. </p>