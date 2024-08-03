Kanpur: Speeding car driven by minor who bunked school crushes woman to death, daughter critical

A CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media that shows the minor driver losing control of the car, which rammed into the scooter coming from the opposite direction. Eyewitnesses told the publication that the car was travelling at around 100 km/hr.

While the woman reportedly died on the spot, her 12-year-old daughter, who sustained critical injuries, was rushed to the hospital by passersby. Some reports also said that the minor (17) lost control of the vehicle while he was performing stunts.

He has been taken to police custody and his father has also been apprehended, TOI said.